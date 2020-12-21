LEADING MEDICAL EDUCATOR SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

D2L Chosen to Provide Learning Management by the Medical University of South Carolina

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system after a competitive process.

Founded in 1824 and based in Charleston, MUSC is home to over 3,000 students, 800 residents and more than 17,000 employees. It is South Carolina’s only integrated academic health centre, building on a long tradition of excellence in education, research and patient care.

“It became increasingly clear to us as 2020 unfolded that we needed more functionality from our learning management system,” says Dr. Melissa Hortman, Director of Instructional Technology with MUSC. “So, we took on an extensive review of all the options on the market, and we’re very pleased with where we landed.”

According to MUSC, Brightspace offered several advantages:

A True Partnership: MUSC was looking for a provider that aligned with their mission and vision and provided value-added services like change management and content consulting in partnership with staff and faculty.

Data Analytics: Brightspace stood out for having robust data and analytics reporting tools, providing visibility and tracking at the institution level, down to the course level.

Ease of Adoption: Reviewers found Brightspace's interface to be fun and easy to use, while reducing course management worktime by providing improved workflows.

“MUSC is a recognized leader in biomedical and health sciences research and education for almost two centuries, and we’re gratified to be helping them fulfill that mission,” says Dr. Christopher D. Sessums, Director, Academic Affairs at D2L. “This is the beginning of a great partnership and collaboration.”

