Leading Financial Services Company Invests Over $10 Million On VAST Data Universal Storage

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data, a storage company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced the first of several customers to exceed $10 million in cumulative investment in its ground-breaking Universal Storage technology. With this customer’s most recent order, they’re now able to store dozens of petabytes of financial data and serve all of their data at the speed of NVMe flash.



The move to all-flash for this customer - and many others - solves the fundamental challenge of IO wait time that is commonly associated with mechanical hard-drive based storage. By adopting VAST Data Universal Storage, financial service customers achieve radically compelling flash economics and can scale infrastructure to eliminate I/O wait time, to eliminate application latency and the freedom to implement new financial analytic and AI-based quantitative models that were never before possible.

This most recent purchase builds on the momentum VAST has experienced in the financial services industry over the last 2 years, where customers have now purchased and deployed over 100PB of Universal Storage to power the next generation of quantitative trading.

