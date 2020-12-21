Questrade team wins 2020 JA Investment Strategies Program

/EIN News/ -- --Student competition sponsored by leading online brokerage creates next gen investors as commitment to financial education --

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade (www.questrade.com) – Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage – is proud to announce that one of its sponsored teams, Questrade Team Success Inc. of John Cabot Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario was the overall winner of the national, Investment Strategies Program (ISP) run by JA Canada. The goal of the six-week initiative was to educate grade 9 – 12 students on investing basics and principles, so they can make sound financial decisions, and ultimately, achieve success in both work and life. The simulated online competition saw participation from 2,585 students from 114 classrooms in more than 60 schools in Central Ontario alone.

As an ongoing sponsor of JA Central Ontario, Questrade volunteers conducted virtual learning sessions with students to facilitate hands-on learning and activities. Each team, with a unique ‘company’ name, competed to build effective stock portfolios and trade with a mock $100,000 in real-time markets to build their skills during the contest. Questrade Team Success Inc., run by a single grade 11 student, Julian Kokhanovskyy, ranked first in the national competition comprised of 2049 teams with a winning total of $502,468.00 in equity.

“In our second year of sponsoring JA Central Ontario’s Investment Strategies Program, we’re not only honoured to enhance our long-standing partnership with the organization for one of their key financial literacy programs but thrilled to have our own team win the program,” explained Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Given it’s our mission to help Canadians achieve financial success and security, there is no better investment than in our youth and their future. We’re proud to play a continued role in their financial literacy, so young Canadians can make smart investing choices when they are ready.”

In addition to the real-life experience and knowledge gained, the winning student received $1,000 towards a TFSA account from Questrade. Questrade presented the prize to the winner in a virtual presentation due to safety protocols, on December 15.

“Once again, we are grateful for Questrade’s support with this important program,” said Jennifer Holmes Weier, president & CEO, JA Central Ontario. “Together we are inspiring students to realize the power and importance of investing, as well as creating the next generation of expert investors.”

About JA Central Ontario

JA Central Ontario’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a changing global economy. It does this by bridging the gap between education and the world of work through expert online programs. Focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness, JA Central Ontario empowers young people to grow their entrepreneurial ideas, hone their work skills, manage their earnings, and secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. JA Central Ontario is accredited by Imagine Canada for excellence in non-profit accountability, transparency, and governance. It is a member of JA Canada and part of JA Worldwide, the world’s largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating young people about business. For more information, visit www.jacentralontario.org

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to “Keep More of their Money.” As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. Ranked Canada’s #1 rated online broker (MoneySense 2019) and #1 in Investor Satisfaction by J.D. Power (2020), Questrade has been challenging the status quo for more than 20 years. With over $18 billion in assets and more than 100,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment and online wealth management. For more information visit www.questrade.com , or follow @Questrade.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. (QWM) and Questrade, Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Questrade Financial Group Inc. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), the benefits of which are limited to the activities undertaken by Questrade, Inc. QWM is not a member of IIROC or the CIPF. Questrade Wealth Management Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. Questwealth Portfolios is a service provided by Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ©2020 Questrade Financial Group Inc.