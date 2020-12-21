BioMedion AG Announces the Acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis AG

BERLIN and MUNICH, Germany , December 21, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- BioMedion AG (“BioMedion” or the “Company”) a global Compliance Management Software company providing controlled content and raw data management solutions for the life science industry, announces the acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis AG (“arivis”), a provider of regulatory software and biomedical 3D and big image data software solutions.

Founded in 2000, BioMedion offers a suite of software used in all “good practice” areas (“GxP”) where quality guidelines and regulations are imperative. Currently, the company serves 115 customers in 15 countries around the world.

The acquisition includes the cloud-based arivis5D content platform that offers a holistic, integrated, and computerized approach for users in the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, and crop sciences industry. With the integration of both parties’ technologies, BioMedion will provide a new operating system for regulated applications operating effectively on one platform in controlled environments.

Following the acquisition, the arivis5D content platform will be rebranded to neuronOS. neuronOS will reinforce the company’s GxP quality, compliance, and archiving solutions by adding new technology to handle all types of digital content, including instrument data (e.g., scientific images) and digital forms.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of the Compliance Division of arivis as we take a major step forward in strengthening our compliance competencies and market position not only in Europe, but also in North America and Asia,” said Klaus Pflum, Chairman of the BioMedion’s Supervisory Board. Matthias Wiedenfels, who facilitated the deal and joins the management board as Chief Corporate Development Officer, added: "The arivis Compliance Division is a perfect match to BioMedion’s activities in providing next generation software to our customers in highly-regulated industries.”

“This strategic acquisition solidifies our position as an integrated software provider with cutting-edge solutions, to leverage innovation amongst the entire life sciences life cycle” said Thorsten Dunker, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BioMedion.

UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking served as financial advisor. Osborne Clarke and Ashurst LLP acted as legal counsels. The parties have agreed to not disclose any further financial details of the transaction.

About BioMedion Group Founded in 2000, BioMedion is a global Compliance Management Software company for the highly regulated life science industry, medicines agencies, and national competent authorities. BioMedion offers an integrated suite of “GxP” quality, compliance, and archiving solutions including subject-matter expertise, computer system validation, and training management. BioMedion is headquartered in Berlin (Germany) with further locations in Munich (Germany), London (United Kingdom) and Phoenix (United States). The company serves customers in 15 countries around the world.

About arivis AG arivis AG is a fast-growing, privately held software company providing imaging science solutions to researchers and enterprises engaged in all aspects of life science—from basic research and discovery to application. A broad product portfolio and range of expertise enables arivis to fulfil both industry and academic requirements. The products leverage innovative technologies to provide effective, efficient, and scalable applications and systems that solve problems at multiple levels in scientific organizations. arivis' customers include small to medium sized biotech companies, leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies, CROs and internationally renowned research organizations and universities. arivis is headquartered in Rostock (Germany) with further locations in Munich (Germany), London (United Kingdom) and Washington D.C. (United States). The company serves customers in more than 30 countries around the world.

Forward looking statements This document contains statements related to our future business, financial performance, and future events or developments involving BioMedion that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of BioMedion’s management, of which many are beyond BioMedion’s control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, events of force majeure occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of BioMedion may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. BioMedion neither intends nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes—in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined—supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of BioMedion’s assets, financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Annual Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

