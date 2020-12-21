Genasys Inc. Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its inclusion in the recently released Gartner Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions by analysts Roberta Witty, David Gregory, Brent Predovich and Mike Gotta.



From the Market Guide, “Organizations are expanding emergency or mass notification service (EMNS) use cases beyond traditional emergencies (e.g., fires, bombs/bomb threats and natural disasters) to include active intruder/shooter, personnel safety, travel risk management, workforce scheduling, pandemic management, critical IT change/outage notification and industrial accidents. These use cases expand the functionality of the offerings, as well as the level of integration with more applications.”*

“During an emergency or critical event, situational awareness, communications and emergency management are essential,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “The Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) platform is the world's first integrated critical communications solution that addresses enterprise security for the Internet of Things (IoT), automatically discovers at-risk recipients, and sends targeted alerts to their locations on multiple channels.”

“Our National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and cell broadcast channels to send emergency alerts and notifications to residents and visitors with no opt-in required,” Mr. Danforth added. “We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide recognizes Genasys' position as a critical communications systems and solutions innovator and leader.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

