Veriff powers Bolt’s global growth
Veriff is partnering with the leading European mobility platform Bolt to verify their users.
Together we power trust and safety online and are supporting Bolt’s next big jump in their ambitious global growth.”TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, an identity verification provider building infrastructure for trust is partnering with the leading European mobility platform Bolt to verify their users. Veriff and Bolt have agreed to cooperate globally, launching their partnership first in Estonia, France, Latvia, Netherlands, Portugal and Ukraine.
— Kaarel Kotkas
Bolt is on a mission to make urban travel more affordable, convenient and responsible. As customer safety is Bolt’s top priority, it is important to eliminate any attempts of fraud. In very rare cases, when unusual activity is detected, Bolt may require passengers to verify themselves. The verification is triggered by Bolt’s sophisticated anti-fraud engine which uses both rule-based scoring and machine learning to detect potentially suspicious activity. Veriff provides Bolt with a fast and secure method to verify Bolt customers.
Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff founder and CEO is excited to announce partnership with Bolt, especially following Bolt’s massive funding news. “Together we power trust and safety online and are supporting Bolt’s next big jump in their ambitious global growth,” said Kotkas.
Martin Villig, Bolt co-founder says: “The new partnership with an innovative identity verification provider like Veriff supports our ambition to be the industry leader in safety and quality on our transportation platform.”
In the mobility sector, one of the most prevalent fraud types is recurring fraud, where fraudsters create multiple accounts to use services. To catch recurring fraud, Veriff uses crosslinking. In other words, if the user has committed fraud before, all the recurring attempts associated with the same person, device, or document are automatically declined.
About Veriff
Veriff is building the infrastructure for trust online, they allow any website and mobile application to match a person with their government-issued ID. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyses thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries. Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses, including fintech companies, sharing economy providers, and marketplaces in the USA, Europe, and other places in the world. Veriff employs over 230 people in Estonia and the USA.
About Bolt
Bolt is the leading European mobility platform that’s focused on making urban travel more affordable, convenient and responsible.
Bolt has more than 50 million customers in over 40 countries across Europe and Africa. Its services range from ride-hailing to micromobility with e-scooters and electric bikes to food and package delivery.
All Bolt rides in Europe are 100% carbon-neutral as part of Bolt’s Green Plan, a long-term commitment to reduce the ecological footprint of the company.
Karita Sall
Veriff
+372 511 6808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn