ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|14-Dec-20
|47,000
|373.83
|17,569,976.63
|15-Dec-20
|55,000
|380.51
|20,928,108.30
|16-Dec-20
|46,000
|385.97
|17,754,659.10
|17-Dec-20
|48,000
|390.75
|18,755,782.56
|18-Dec-20
|38,212
|390.16
|14,908,848.95
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
