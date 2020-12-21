L Brands Announced Leadership Appointments at Bath & Body Works

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) has announced several key leadership appointments at Bath & Body Works. Julie Rosen has joined the business as President, and Deon Riley will join the business at the end of December as Chief Human Resources Officer. Rosen and Riley will report to Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer, L Brands and Bath & Body Works. In addition, Bath & Body Works also announced a number of internal promotions that were made recently:



Chris Cramer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer;

Danielle Demko has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bath & Body Works’ direct channel;

George Arenschield has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Merchandise, Planning and Allocation; and

Ron Ford has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Stores and Sales.

“These appointments and promotions will support the continued growth of Bath & Body Works,” said Meslow. “Julie is an experienced and talented merchant leader who will lead us in continuing to develop compelling products across all categories, and Deon is a well-rounded and experienced human resources professional who will elevate our efforts to cultivate a healthy and thriving company culture. These two high-caliber individuals are excellent additions to our executive leadership team.”

Meslow continued, “I’ve worked closely with Chris, Danielle, George and Ron for the last 15 years, and their promotions reflect their contributions to the brand, and demonstrate the strength and tenure of our leadership team. They are stellar leaders who care about our associates and customers and who are passionate about the brand and our business.”

About Julie Rosen:

Julie Rosen, whose scope of responsibility in the business includes merchandising and design, brings a merchant background and a breadth of leadership experience across merchandising, design, planning, production, marketing, stores and digital. She ran her own retail consulting business with clients including Nike, Theory and Bare Escentuals. Rosen started her career at Banana Republic and took on progressively larger roles within the merchant team for the brand and Gap and eventually became Executive Vice President for Banana Republic North America, with responsibility for the global product assortment. After more than 20 years at Gap brands, she moved to Ascena in 2016, where her last role was President, Ann Taylor and Loft.

About Deon Riley:

Deon Riley is a strategic HR business partner and executive coach with experience in large, growth-focused, merchant- and brand-driven organizations, across the consumer goods, retail and manufacturing sectors. She joins Bath & Body Works from Ross Stores, where she has spent the past eight years, most recently as the Group Senior Vice President of HR, culture and diversity and inclusion, with responsibility across home office, stores, supply chain, distribution centers and technology, supporting more than 70,000 associates. Prior to Ross, she held HR leadership roles at Abercrombie & Fitch, where she established a field HR team from the ground up and managed global mobility, compliance and all HR protocols related to international expansion to more than 20 countries. She started her career in sales with United Technologies Corporation, before growing her HR career at PepsiCo.

About Chris Cramer:

With L Brands for 19 years and the last 15 of those at Bath & Body Works, Chris Cramer has held brand roles from Chief Financial Officer to leading Merchandise Planning and Allocation and, most recently, led Bath & Body Works’ direct business. Cramer has been instrumental in the growth of the online channel during the past three years, taking the business from $450 million in sales to more than $1 billion.

About Danielle Demko:

Danielle Demko most recently was Senior Vice President of Merchandise Planning and Allocation for body care. Prior to that, she led home fragrance planning and allocation as the category doubled in volume. Demko has served in increasingly larger roles Merchandise Planning and Allocation and financial strategy during the past 16 years with the brand. She started her career in investment banking.

About George Arenschield:

With 26 years in the enterprise and the last 13 at Bath & Body Works, George Arenschield is a home-grown leader with deep planning and allocation expertise, including having held the senior role in finance and planning for the online channel. Arenschield architected the path to grow candles to $1 billion in 2019, and has helped nearly double the soap and sanitizer category this year.

About Ron Ford:

Ron Ford has held increasingly larger leadership roles in the Bath & Body Works stores organization for the past 17 years. He has demonstrated connectivity with sales associates at all levels and a track record of developing talented field leaders. Ron and his team have sucessfully opened more than 850 remodeled or new stores, and the fleet has delivered a 7 percent compounded sales growth rate since 2015, while building an incredibly strong relationship with our customers.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,681 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com , www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com.

