Modcon Systems launches contactless multi-symptom analyzer to identify COVID-19 infected persons
Modcon Systems Ltd. recently announced the launch of the VsScan (MOD-601), a multi-symptom screening analyzer that assesses the onset of COVID-19 infection.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent onset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, every facility and work place needs to take precautionary measures. This involves assessing and screening each person and personnel for possible infection before they enter a building. With a high number of people in a vicinity assessment needs to be done as fast, and accurately, as possible.
The human body is very complex and simply measuring temperature is not an effective way to determine sickness. According to the latest FDA guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19, "High body temperature does not necessarily mean a person has a COVID-19 infection. All fevers measured by thermal imaging systems should be confirmed by another method and followed by more diagnostic evaluations for other symptoms, as appropriate".
Modcon’s latest VsScan (MOD-601) is a real-time screening analyzer enhanced with two 3D sensors, a RGB sensor, temperature transmitter, and thermal sensor that allows for thermal imaging. Modcon’s AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based video analytics software collects and calculates data and vital signs values. Additionally, there is a display of measurement results that compare results with normal ranges. Once data is collected and read, it determines an output for access control.
The vital signs monitoring system is designed to produce assessment results effectively by using its multi-parameter screening and early-warning methodology. The EWS (Early Warning Score) is based on vital signs from studies in the 1990s, which indicated unusual changes in vital signs before the onset of cardiac arrest or in-hospital deterioration.
Vital signs are medical signs that indicate vital processes and functions within the human body. They are taken as measurements to assess overall health, detect any underlying symptoms of disease or infections, and keep a record of recovery. The four primary vital signs are body temperature, pulse rate, respiration rate (breathing), and, although not considered a vital sign but measured alongside the above, blood pressure.
During an illness or infection the resting heart rate increases and heart rate decreases, these measurements might be noticeable during the early stages of infection, but the symptoms might not be experienced. The body’s central nervous system and immune system work together to fight any infections before it gets worse, however, when they worsen, the febrile response in the body, which is a fever, is signalled so that the body can produce more heat to assist in eradicating the infection.
Similarly, the EWS and vital sign measurements are used to detect and indicate the level of COVID-19 infection in a patient and assist in implementing infection prevention protocols. The EWS assesses information from various results to formulate a score measured with normal ranges. These compose of the respiratory rate in breaths per minute, heart rate (bpm), and temperature. The detection accuracy and measuring speed for body temperature ranges around 0.5℃ and 0.7 to 2 seconds, heart rate ranges around 5 BPM and 10-15 seconds, and respiratory rate around 2 BPM and 10 to 15 seconds. Detection distance of body temperature is measured from 0.2 to 2 metres, heart rate is 0.5 to 1 metre, and respiratory rate is 0.5 to 1 metre.
The VsScan (MOD-601) is primarily used at control gates of hospitals, airports, industrial facilities, offices, governmental buildings, schools, universities, retirement homes, and various marketplaces - places like these have more foot-traffic than usual and the vital signs monitoring facilitates a rapid scanning process.
With Modcon’s new VsScan (MOD-601) users can experience a more effective assessment of vital signs and take the necessary precautions before entering a building. This is especially suited to workplaces where the risk of infection is higher than usual. It is recommended to create a baseline of healthy vital signs, ‘personal normal’, to measure against data related to infection levels.
About Modcon Systems Ltd.
Founded in 1972, Modcon Systems Ltd. is a multidisciplinary engineering company with its own innovative technologies of process analysis and digitalization. The technical team is composed of instrumentation engineers, chemists, data analysts and physicians who specialize in all areas of research, development and projects management. As a multinational company, Modcon pursues its business objectives in line with ‘sustainable development’, legal regulations and requirements.
Anya Alter
Modcon Systems Ltd.
info@modcon-systems.com