Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,490,397) deaths (58,762), and recoveries (2,094,336) by region:
Central (70,511 cases; 1,247 deaths; 64,499 recoveries): Burundi (761; 2; 687), Cameroon (25,724; 445; 23,851), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,867; 102; 1,632), Congo (6,200; 100; 4,891), DRC (15,397; 369; 13,010), Equatorial Guinea (5,214; 85; 5,064), Gabon (9,400; 64; 9,254), Sao Tome & Principe (1,012; 17; 958)
Eastern (308,090; 5,737; 238,523): Comoros (643; 7; 610), Djibouti (5,781; 61; 5,649), Eritrea (754; 0; 580), Ethiopia (119,494; 1,846; 102,153), Kenya (94,151; 1,633; 75,559), Madagascar (17,587; 259; 16,992), Mauritius (524; 10; 489), Rwanda (7,232; 59; 6,089), Seychelles (202; 0; 184), Somalia (4,662; 124; 3,566), South Sudan (3,228; 62; 3,090), Sudan (22,621; 1,425; 13,024), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (30,702; 230; 10,360)
Northern (860,129; 22,385; 704,663): Algeria (94,781; 2,659; 62,869), Egypt (124,891; 7,069; 106,481), Libya (93,772, 1,346; 63,231), Mauritania (12,278; 273; 8,548), Morocco (415,226; 6,909; 375,623), Tunisia (119,151; 4,126; 87,884), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (30; 3; 27)
Southern (1,024,635; 26,344; 880,565): Angola (16,626; 386; 9,518), Botswana (12,873; 38; 10,456), Eswatini (7,305; 137; 6,662), Lesotho (2,546; 48; 1,445), Malawi (6,153; 187; 5,662), Mozambique (17,447; 147; 15,451), Namibia (18,437; 171; 15,849), South Africa (912,477; 24,539; 787,782), Zambia (18,620; 373; 17,756), Zimbabwe (12,151; 318; 9,984)
Western (227,032; 3,049; 206,086): Benin (3,152, 44; 2,972), Burkina Faso (4,954; 74; 3,504), Cape Verde (11,567; 111; 11,215), Côte d'Ivoire (21,890; 133; 21,451), Gambia (3,786; 123; 3,656), Ghana (53,653; 331; 52,331), Guinea (13,532; 80; 12,905), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,337), Liberia (1,779; 83; 1,406), Mali (6,164; 220; 3,798), Niger (2,612; 86; 1,406), Nigeria (77,933; 1,218; 67,784), Senegal (17,670; 361; 16,493), Sierra Leone (2,497; 75; 1,854), Togo (3,396; 66; 2,974)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).