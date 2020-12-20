Coronavirus - Namibia: COVID-19 Update 20 December 2020

We are receiving reports of members of the public who are violating the set COVID-19 regulations deliberately. We strongly condemn this attitude of laxity and advise the general public that the security force has been deployed to ensure compliance. As H E The President indicated in his last Covid-19 briefing, stricter lockdown measures will be imposed once we observe an unprecedented increase in positive cases as a result of people failing to comply with the set COVID-19 prevention measures and regulations.” Dr Kalumbi Shangula said this today during the daily update

New COVID-19 confirmed cases 277