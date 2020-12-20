Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (19th December 2020)

New cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 6153
Total active cases: 121
Total recovered: 5662 (0 New)
Lost to follow-up: 107
Outcome under investigation: 76
Total number of tests conducted: 81471 (284 New)
Total Death: 187 (0 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
