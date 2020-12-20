Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (19th December 2020)
As at 19 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 12 151 confirmed cases, including 9 984 recoveries and 318 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
