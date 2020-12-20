Middlesex Barracks - Domestic Assault

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                         

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020, 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Trailer Park, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Keiser                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence at Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury for a report of a family fight.  The investigation concluded that Keiser assaulted a household member, causing minor injuries.  Keiser was subsequently issued conditions of released and is being charged with Domestic Assault.  She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court - Superior Division on 12/21/2020.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

