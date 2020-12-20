Middlesex Barracks - Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020, 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Trailer Park, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jennifer Keiser
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence at Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury for a report of a family fight. The investigation concluded that Keiser assaulted a household member, causing minor injuries. Keiser was subsequently issued conditions of released and is being charged with Domestic Assault. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court - Superior Division on 12/21/2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648