Middlesex Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A305322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020, 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Trailer Park, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jennifer Keiser

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence at Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury for a report of a family fight. The investigation concluded that Keiser assaulted a household member, causing minor injuries. Keiser was subsequently issued conditions of released and is being charged with Domestic Assault. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court - Superior Division on 12/21/2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

