Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (18th December 2020)
As at 18 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 12 047 confirmed cases, including 9 894 recoveries and 316 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
