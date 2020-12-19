MusicPromoToday Once Again Acknowledged as Winner of 2020 Manhattan Music Agency Award
This is the third consecutive year the leading music PR and marketing agency has won the coveted distinction.
We are very humbled to not only be nominated for such an incredible award, but also to be selected as the winner for the third year in a row”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned MusicPromoToday (MPT Agency) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Manhattan Music Agency of 2020 award.
— Raffi Keuhnelian
MusicPromoToday is an established music marketing agency which focuses on digital PR, social and streaming marketing, influencer promotion, and more. The company’s team of experts have been promoting artists and music from around the world since 2012, making it one of the most successful and disruptive music marketing companies in the world.
In the company’s latest news, MusicPromoToday is celebrating its third consecutive win as the winner of the Manhattan Music Agency of 2020 award. MPT was selected from an array of worldwide competitors and was hand-selected by a panel of esteemed industry judges.
“We are very humbled to not only be nominated for such an incredible award, but also to be selected as the winner for the third year in a row,” says CEO of MusicPromoToday, Raffi Keuhnelian.
“We’ve spent over 8 years helping our clients to build custom digital strategies that increase their online exposure and help them reach a new level of promotion and visibility. To be acknowledged for our work at such an esteemed level is an honor and we want to give a nod to all of the other talented nominees as well” says chief operating office Anthony Katz.
Named as master music marketers and serial entrepreneurs by Billboard Magazine, Anthony Katz and Raffi Keuhnelian have worked with some of the industry’s most notable artists in the world to help catapult them to stardom. Their past and current clients include household names such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Lil Wayne, J Lo, just to name a few, and they continue to grow their impressive list of talented artists with each passing day. Additionally, they also oversee marketing campaigns for some of the world’s largest Fortune 100 companies and brands, including Ford, Philips, Corona, Sony, and many more.
For more information about MusicPromoToday, please visit https://musicpromotoday.com or check out Anthony Katz’ Instagram page.
About the Company
Founded by Anthony Katz and Raffi Keuhnelian, MusicPromoToday has become the most trusted name in music marketing and artist promotion. The company works with a wide range of clients, including artists, labels, or brands who are looking for professional and impactful music marketing campaigns.
