Secrets to Fresh Start in 2021
Bestselling Author & Global CEO Kevin Guest shares principles for success with international audiences as we emerge from the pandemic.
WWII fighter pilot Butch O'Hare was the first Naval aviator to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. His life reminded all that we each have the power to change.
“Few people dispute that 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in history, but 2021 can become one of the best, especially when we apply solid principles that can move us forward,” said Kevin Guest, bestselling author, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). “The first principle is to learn from the past and move forward, something I was inspired to do from the life of World War II fighter pilot Butch O’Hare.”
O’Hare became the Navy’s first Ace of WWII and the first Naval aviator to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Guest wrote in his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.
“Butch O’Hare, for whom the Chicago O’Hare Airport is named, was the son of Easy Eddie, the famed attorney for Al Capone in the 1920s and ‘30s, who was notorious for racketeering, bootlegged alcohol, gambling rings and prostitution in the Windy City,” Guest wrote.
“But Easy Eddie wanted a better life for his son, and his son, Butch, looked to the future instead of dwelling on the past and made contributions that saved countless American lives in the war. Believing in fresh starts is the key, and there is no better time for us all to do that than Jan. 1, 2021.”
The second principle is to help others who are in need.
“Losing yourself in the service of others is therapeutic beyond measure,” said Guest. “That’s something that will bring untold benefits because it helps the giver and the receiver, who may be a coworker, friend or even a stranger. The rewards of simple acts of service are immeasurable and something we need as we enter a new year and detach from the pandemic.”
Guest’s third principle comes from his grandfather, when he taught his grandson confidence, courage and commitment.
“My grandpa was a strong influence in my life in Montana,” said Guest. “He loved to make things happen, not only in business but in life. He was full of enthusiasm and optimism, a real dealmaker.
“His favorite mottos were on a plaque on his desk: ‘You Gotta Fake It Till You Make It’ and ‘Go, Baby, Go.’ Those sayings have stuck with me and taught me that you have to give it your all for as long as you can. You have to be committed and see things through to the end. That’s when the magic happens.”
Leading a billion-dollar company in 24 markets worldwide, Guest applies the principles globally and expects to see a 2021 work environment bring successes for all who apply lessons from the pandemic, help lift others higher and energize their talents to make a difference for the better.
“Persistently implementing these patterns into our personal work habits can carry us to higher levels of personal success—especially as we enter a new year of opportunities like no other time in our lives,” he said.
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.
For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.
