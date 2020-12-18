Christopher J. Waller sworn in as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Christopher J. Waller took the oath of office on Friday as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The oath was administered remotely via videoconference by Chair Jerome H. Powell. Dr. Waller took the oath at his residence in St. Louis in the company of family and friends.

On January 16, President Trump announced his intention to nominate Dr. Waller to an unexpired term as a Board member, ending on January 31, 2030. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on December 3.

A biography of Governor Waller is available here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.