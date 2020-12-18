Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds release of Clean Fuel Standard draft regulation
Canada takes a key step towards a Net-Zero emissions future, with critical role for low-carbon sustainable biofuelsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) released today its response to the Government of Canada’s publication of the draft Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) regulation.
Confirmation of previous elements, and new proposals in the draft regulation include,
· 2030 reduction targets of 12 gm CO2e/MJ for liquid fossil fuels, excluding jet fuel
· Implementation date of December 1, 2022
· Biofuel sustainability criteria aligned with US RFS2 requirements
· Eligibility for gaseous and solid credits (up to 10% of annual obligation)
· Greater flexibility and generation of CC1 (upstream) and CC3 (transportation switching) credits
The regulation is subject to a 75-day comment period.
“Today’s release of the draft regulation is a critical signal to the fossil and clean fuels sectors that Canada is determined to have a leadership role in transitioning to a low carbon economy. Clean fuel standards are a proven approach to addressing the transportation sector’s rising emissions. Canada has a wealth of sustainable, renewable energy sources and, paired with our clean technology innovators, holds the opportunity to realize significant economic benefits from expanding our advanced biofuels sector.
“Environment and Climate Change Canada also released last week a suite of policy and fiscal measures that will complement the proposed CFS. This integrated approach to supporting innovation and attracting investments in the clean fuel sector in Canada will mirror the success of other jurisdictions. We look forward to working with the Government of Canada and our clean fuel colleagues in the year ahead to ensure that the final CFS regulation delivers on its potential to contribute meaningfully to a prosperous, low carbon economy for our country.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are Canadian and global leaders in commercial production of a range of synthetic fuels and advanced biofuels from sustainable feedstocks, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading technology innovators who are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Advanced Biofuels Canada
+1 604-947-0040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter