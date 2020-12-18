Megan Zucaro Files A 3 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Thuy “Tina” Rucks
Megan Zucaro files a lawsuit after losing California addiction treatment center, Ascension Recovery.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 17, plaintiff Megan Zucaro filed a lawsuit for 3 million dollars against defendants Thuy “Tina” Rucks, her son, Seth Shapiro, and Michael Tassos (Megan Elizabeth Zucaro vs. Thuy Rucks 30-202001175032-cu-or-cjc) in the state of California. On April 22, 2019, Megan took over Ascension Recovery, an addiction treatment center, and subsequently purchased the home where the business was licensed. The house is located at 6475 Marigayle Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648.
In May 2019, Megan Zucaro was in the midst of getting the DETOX business relicensed. She went through an extensive legal process to solidify her stake in the endeavor. Thuy “Tina” Rucks unexpectedly canceled the existing DETOX license. This decision shocked everyone, especially Megan, who had already made significant time and monetary investments into the project.
Unfortunately, in September 2019, Megan Zucaro had no choice but to close the doors of Ascension Recovery in Huntington Beach, which was a massive blow to her financially and also to recovering addicts seeking help. Ascension Recovery was formerly a center focused on addiction and disease recovery. It targeted the core issues that lead to substance abuse and offered clients a path to recovery.
In June of 2020, Megan Zucaro filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to reorganize business. Helping Others International also filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Now Ascension Recovery is permanently closed, and Megan Zucaro has been stripped of her business. Meanwhile, a large number of recovering addicts have lost the opportunity to work with Ascension Recovery in Huntington Beach, CA.
Megan Zucaro filed the lawsuit on December 17, 2020, at Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, California (Megan Elizabeth Zucaro vs. Thuy Rucks 30-202001175032-cu-or-cjc).
