‘Vials of Hope’ Arrive at Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Reservoir Center as Nursing Home Residents and Healthcare Workers Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations in Connecticut

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents and healthcare workers at The Reservoir Center, a Genesis HealthCare- (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) affiliated nursing home, became the first long-term care facility in Connecticut and among the first in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccination today. Genesis HealthCare is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care.



“These vials of hope have arrived. Today is a historic day, and this vaccine is critical to our ability to end this pandemic,” Dr. Richard Feifer, Genesis’ chief medical officer said. “We are so grateful to the State of Connecticut and our selected pharmacy partner, CVS Health, for their support and collaboration in opening the door to a safer future. The example our frontline workers and residents have set today for our communities and our nation will help to build further trust in the vaccine, the most critical tool in our fight against COVID-19.”

“As a minority, I know I am setting a great example for the Black community,” said Sophia Walker, RN and Unit Manager, discussing what getting the vaccine meant to her.

The event, held outside the center in West Hartford, Connecticut, featured remarks by Jonathan Roberts Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of CVS Health; Deidre S. Gifford, MD, MPH, Acting Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health; Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont; Dr. Richard Feifer (MD, MPH, FACP), Chief Medical Officer of Genesis HealthCare; and Marnie Talamona, Regional Vice President of Operations--Connecticut, Genesis HealthCare. Comments were followed by vaccinations of Zac Mundakkal (Physical Therapist Assistant); Sophia Walker (Registered Nurse and Unit Manager); Craig Dumont (The Reservoir Center Executive Director); Frank Tirado (Housekeeper, The Reservoir Center and employee of Healthcare Services Group – a Genesis care partner); and Dr. Feifer.

Genesis is working closely with state governments to determine when vaccines will be available for all employees and residents at its facilities across the nation. As part of The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program announced in October by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, Genesis selected CVS Health Corp. as its pharmacy partner to provide and administer the vaccine in all states that are working with CVS or Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for vaccine management.

