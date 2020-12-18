Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawkins, Inc.  Announces Retirement of Director John McKeon

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced that John S. McKeon has notified us of his retirement from our Board of Directors and its committees effective as of December 31, 2020.  Mr. McKeon has been a member of the Board since 1984 and has served as Chair of the Board since 2005.

“We will miss Jack on the Board and appreciate his many years of dedicated service to Hawkins,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Over the 36 years that Jack has served on the Board, we have seen Hawkins grow tremendously in both size and scope.  With his support and guidance, we have built a solid company that is poised for continued growth.  We wish Jack well in his retirement.”

James T. Thompson, the current Vice Chair of the Board, will fulfill the duties of the Chair following Mr. McKeon’s retirement. 


About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 44 facilities in 20 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.



Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
Jeff.Oldenkamp@HawkinsInc.com

