Commercial Real Estate Investment Properties Available through Millcreek Commercial

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, US, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in commercial real estate with Millcreek Commercial delivers safe, secure, and stable returns.

"Each commercial property we offer is rigorously vetted and is also fully-managed, giving you more time to do the things you love," said Kevin Long, president and partner at Millcreek Commercial. "Whether you're looking for a 1031 exchange, SDIRA, or cash investment, Millcreek's approach lets you leave behind the hassles of investing in traditional residential real estate."

Here are several featured properties for your consideration:

SARC, Draper, UT (COMING SOON)

We will be offering co-ownership in the Surgical Ambulatory Regional Center (SARC), a freestanding 19,772 square-foot medical building located at 13775 South Pony Express Road, Draper, UT.



SARC's mission and business strategy is to provide better, more consistent, comprehensive care solutions by vertically integrating urgent care facilities with ancillary services and new technologies. The intended outcome is to provide a broader continuum of patient care at a lower cost and generate significantly higher operating margins.



Nestled in the southeast corner of the Salt Lake Valley, Draper epitomizes the best of what the Wasatch Front has to offer. With its vibrant economy, proximity to the mountains, and easy access to both Salt Lake City and Provo, Draper’s coveted location draws local and international business alike. SARC is located across the street from a State of Utah sponsored megasite economic development project.



This property is offered debt-free with a long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and satisfies the IRS requirements for 1031 exchanges.

CVS Pharmacy, St. Albans, WV (NOW AVAILABLE)

Invest in CVS, a respected and highly visible brand by co-owning a freestanding 11,945 square-foot retail building located at 201 MacCorkle Avenue, St. Albans, West Virginia.



CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) operates retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management businesses in the United States. The company offers prescription drugs, general merchandise, including over the counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, convenience foods, and film and photofinishing services.



The St. Albans area is home to more than 24,000 people who appreciate its convenient location, just a 20-minute drive to Charleston, and its small town charm. In St. Albans you’ll find outstanding recreational opportunities, a progressive school system, hospitable businesses, and, above all, friendly people. The town’s motto is “Come for Business, Stay for Life!”



This property is offered debt-free with a long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and satisfies the IRS requirements for 1031 exchanges.

Advance Care Medical, Romeoville, IL (NOW AVAILABLE)

Don’t miss out on your chance to co-own Advance Care Medical, a freestanding 3,500 square-foot medical building located at 780 South Weber Road, Romeoville, IL.



Romeoville is a suburb of Chicago and home to over 600 businesses. In 2013, Romeoville won a Gold Medal from the International Economic Development Council and Atlas Integrated in the High Performance Economic Development category. Romeoville’s estimated median household income in 2017 was $74,311.



This property is offered debt-free with a long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and satisfies the IRS requirements for 1031 exchanges.



Advance Care Medical, Naperville, IL (NOW AVAILABLE)

Another Advance Care Medical investment opportunity is its freestanding 3,500 square-foot medical building located at 2968 Reflection Drive, Naperville, IL.



Naperville Crossings is situated at the Northwest Corner of Route 59 and 95th Street in the heart of South Naperville’s retail corridor. Lot sits as an outparcel to AMC Showplace 16 which boasts over 750,000 visitors per year. Tapestry of Naperville, a 300-unit residential project, is adjacent to center. There is ample parking available and multiple points of access via Route 59 or 95th Street.



This property is offered debt-free with a long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and satisfies the IRS requirements for 1031 exchanges.

Dollar General, Eatonton, GA (NOW AVAILABLE)

Dollar General, a solid investment opportunity, invites you to invest in its freestanding 9,100 square-foot retail building located at 863 Sparta Highway, Eatonton, GA.



Over the past 10 years, Dollar Stores have become an increasing staple of the national retail landscape. Their continued corporate strength and expansion has made Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree some of most attractive net lease investments available.



Atlanta is the hub and economic engine of the Southeast, which is the fastest growing region in the U.S. The city’s thriving economy and job base, coupled with its high quality and low cost of living, make it an ideal destination to draw young and educated talent from all parts of the country. Diversified investments from corporations, as well as state and local governments, make Atlanta an ideal place to conduct business.



This property is offered debt-free with a long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and satisfies the IRS requirements for 1031 exchanges.

To learn more about this and other commercial properties along with Millcreek Commercial's unique co-ownership approach to 1031 exchanges, visit https://www.millcreekcommercial.com/available-properties/.

About Millcreek Commercial

Millcreek Commercial takes the benefits of investing in commercial real estate to the next level with a powerful model that produces monthly passive income, requires zero heavy-lifting, and tax-protects our co-owners. The company helps investors enjoy monthly passive income by co-owning premium commercial real estate that is both recession-resilient and fully-managed. Millcreek offers attractive programs for 1031 Exchange, self-directed IRA (SDIRA), and cash investors. Located in the Salt Lake City metro area, Millcreek Commercial is privately held.