RMDS partners with WorldData.AI to Transform Data Science Programs and Empower RMDS Data Science Community with Data

Companies join forces to deliver a unique ecosystem that caters to the key requirements of data science professionals and businesses worldwide.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RMDS and WorldData.AI announced a strategic partnership with the goal of creating a 360-degree ecosystem that will simplify the execution and delivery of data science projects for global businesses.

RMDS is the leader in community-centered data science services and training programs. WorldData.AI is the preeminent AI platform that offers the largest collection of curated data from all leading sources on the web.

To develop good predictive models, data science professionals are required to integrate multiple external datasets, such as macro data, weather, financial markets data, demographics, trade, news sentiments, geointelligence, and many others; however, data science professionals often lack the data infrastructure and quality data that are critical for the success of data science projects.

Under the partnership agreement, WorldData.AI will provide the RMDS community of more than 40,000 data science professionals worldwide with external datasets from the WorldData.AI database. RMDS will also incorporate WorldData.AI datasets into RMDS’s community-based collaboration platform, data science training programs provided by RMDS, and RMDS research projects.

“RMDS provides data science professionals a unique platform to share projects for peer review, along with relevant training programs. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to empowering RMDS community members with relevant data to create more impactful data science projects,” said Rajdeep Golecha, CEO and Founder of the WorldData.AI.

The seamless integration between RMDS data science training and collaboration services and WorldData.AI’s billions of curated datasets creates a unique ecosystem that will empower the RMDS data science community with access to intelligence-guided training programs, reusable workflows, and relevant datasets for data science projects.

“WorldData.AI provides one of the largest collections of datasets that I have always been looking for. I am very excited about this partnership as dataset is a key component of the data & AI ecosystem we have been advocating and developing at our GRMDS.org platform,” said Dr. Alex Liu, CEO and Founder of RMDS Lab.

About RMDS

RMDS Lab is a leader in community-centered data science services, creating a global ecosystem that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. RMDS was founded in 2009 by Dr.Alex Liu, who was a Chief Data Scientist of IBM and is a globally-recognized data science leader. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, California, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.

About WorldData.AI

WorldData.AI is a preeminent Artificial Intelligence platform that has integrated datasets from all leading web sources to empower economists, analysts, and researchers with access to 3.3 billion pre-curated datasets, News Sentiment analysis, and Geointelligence. WorldData.AI was founded in 2018 by Rajdeep Golecha, a well-recognized technology leader and entrepreneur. WorldData.AI is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Leading companies and over 15,000 data science professionals worldwide use WorldData.AI.