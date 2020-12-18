Wake County Caterer Arrested in State Tax Case

A Wake County caterer was arrested Tuesday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Marcus Vegas, 51, of Cary, was charged on December 15, 2020 with five counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Multiple arrest warrants allege that Vegas, the owner of a catering business in the Wake County area, assisted, or aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert approximately $164,322.57 in North Carolina sales tax during the period of January 1, 2013 through October 20, 2019. The entity named in the warrants was Vegas Culinary Services, which stated that Vegas was the responsible person of the catering business, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Vegas appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $75,000.00 secured bond. A first appearance was scheduled for December 16, 2020 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Vegas resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.