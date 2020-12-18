When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

O&H Danish Bakery, Inc. of Racine, WI is recalling 3,173 units of Almond Kringle (1lb 8oz) with batch code 26720 sold in Trader Joe’s retail stores because it may contain undeclared Pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Almond Kringle were delivered to the Trader Joe’s stores located in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Alabama.

The product is packaged in a white wax paper bakery bag marked with batch code #26720. The batch code can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the product nutritional label (see diagram referenced below).

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated because it was discovered that four pecan filled kringles were incorrectly labeled as Almond Kringle and delivered to the Trader Joe’s distribution center as a part of a larger order. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's baking and icing processes.

People who have an allergy to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. If you purchased the Almond Kringle with the specified batch code from a Trader Joe’s store in one of the nine states listed and have a pecan allergy, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Alternatively, you may send an email to TJrecall@ohdanishbakery.com with a picture of the product label for a replacement item delivered to your door.

Should you have any additional questions or concerns we urge you to please contact our president, Eric Olesen, at 262-631-5398 to discuss further.