Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT), today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.135 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2021.



