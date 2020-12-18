Steel Guard Safety Increases Industrial Tarp Production through COVID Vaccines & Industrial Ramp Up
Increased Demand of Clear Vinyl Barriers & Construction Tarps Has Prompted New HiringSOUTH HOLLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Guard Safety is excited to announce the expansion of Manufacturing Industrial Curtains & Heavy Duty Tarps for use in industrial manufacturing, construction, and government needs amid the COVID Winter. Due to the Demand from COVID needs for our Clear Tarps & Barriers, as well as a Construction Surge and need in winter for Industrial Tarps and Insulated Tarps. Steel Guard has increased staff and expanded manufacturing in order to meet ever increasing levels of demand. For example, contractors in construction, government projects, and COVID Safety Projects have increased the need for these lines.
In addition to the Manufacturing Staff Increases Tarps Now is meeting ever increasing demand for heavy duty vinyl tarps used to protect workers in manufacturing as well as keeping construction projects going. Steel Guard Safety leads the industrial barrier industry with technologies that are utilized to rapidly process orders, as well as custom fittings engineered to meet even the most rigorous of demands. Custom made industrial tarps are available in stock sizes as well as custom designed sizes for the exact project specifications. The New Production Staff will help to support the vast array of industrial grade options available to our clients, and also Including the Purchasing of New Technological Based Sewing Machines.
Steel Guard Safety Tarps & Barrier Curtain Offerings Include:
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/concrete-curing-blankets-1-2-thick
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/industrial-tarps/
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/18-oz-super-heavy-duty-vinyl-coated-tarps
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/products/safety/sound-shield-curtains/
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/20-mil-clear-view-vinyl-pvc-tarp
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/body-shop-curtains
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/products/safety/sound-shield-curtains/
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/industrial-curtains/
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/welding-blankets/
http://www.steelguardsafety.com/welding-curtains/
Gregory Pretsch
Steel Guard Safety
+1 708-589-4588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook