Creative Ad Agency on the Lookout for Freelancers
Looking for work in the COVID era doesn't have to be daunting. Austin ad agency Foundry512 is looking to hire designers, writers, developers, & artists.
Austin, TX — The relationship between brands and consumers isn't the only thing changing these days. Along with the many other work-related and personal changes people have made due to the COVID pandemic, there has been a seismic shift in the way that creative work is produced. It has evolved the way designers and writers produce visual messages and stories, and how developers and artists collaborate on new ideas that drive conversations.
Foundry512, an Austin ad agency, is seeking to hire creative talents for a number of freelance roles, including:
UI Designer / Visual Designer
Copywriter
Frontend Developer
Art Director
Because of the impact of COVID, and our own shift to taking on more ambitious projects while collaborating between creatives online, these positions are all freelance and can flexibly fit within a work-at-home lifestyle. Freelancers will get to work on exciting and innovative projects bringing advertising campaigns to life, applying Foundry's 5-1-2 framework to create deep relationships between brands and people.
"Despite the impact of COVID19 on the entire world, we have been fortunate with our clients and opportunities to do amazing creative work," said Foundry512 President Aaron Henry. "We are looking to help with overflow work to help ease the burden that some of our full-time team members are experiencing. For this, we are looking to reach a few new freelance positions."
Foundry512 aims to establish long-term relationships with freelancers, building on the belief that deep relationships within the ad agency can also foster creative excellence among professionals. Applicants can learn more about each of the positions and apply below.
UI Designer / Visual Designer. Capturing the visual aesthetic within campaign executions, the UI/visual director is passionate about creating digital experiences on mobile and web applications. Learn more and apply.
Copywriter. The copywriter possesses a strong sense of storytelling and communicating brand messages to narrow/targeted audiences, facilitating brand growth on multiple channels.
Frontend Developer. Whether on mobile or web applications, the frontend developer captures the essential connection between brand and consumer through responsive and smooth digital experiences.
Art Director. From pitches to presentations, constantly lifting up brand ideas and turning them into visual experiences, the art director oversees the design and production of creative collateral and branding.
Why work with us at Foundry512?
Foundry512 has proudly been working with Service, CPG, Medical, and Vehicle brands since 2010, including Jägermeister, UT Health San Antonio, Cellar Rat Wine Tours, Schulte Roofing, and Creekstone Outdoor Living, among others.
In addition to its work, the ad agency has also been the recent recipient of numerous industry awards, including a Silver ADDY at the Austin AdFed Awards, Agency of the Year for 2019 by Ad World Masters, and a GHBA Prism Award.
COVID and the ensuing pandemic have disrupted the economy, the buying habits of consumers, and the ways that brands and people can relate. Foundry512 aims to meet the challenges of today with growing anticipation and enthusiasm for the future, all while enabling a digital workspace culture and talent to create greatness for brands.
About Foundry512
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a satellite office for select clients in College Station, Foundry512 is a full-service advertising agency with a simple framework: deep relationships. It’s the core ingredient in everything we do — between brands and consumers, between us and our clients, and from one generation to the next.
The sincerity of the experiences we shape, fueled by indelible creativity, establishes a positive emotional connection that generates lasting visibility and demand.
