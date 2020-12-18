Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Noront Resources Issues Stock Based Compensation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) announced today that the Noront Board of Directors has granted 923,815 restricted stock units (RSUs) convertible into common shares of the Company six months from the date of grant, being June 18, 2021. The RSUs were granted to various Directors, Officers and Management pursuant to Noront’s share awards plan and will be used to compensate, incentivize, and retain key members of the Board, Officers and Management team.

The issuance of the RSUs is subject to all applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:
Greg Rieveley
greg.rieveley@norontresources.com
(416) 367-1444


