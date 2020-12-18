DOE Issues Final RFP for the Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) issued a Final Request for Proposals for the new Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract (ORRCC) procurement at the Oak Ridge Reservation (ORR) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The new ORRCC contract is anticipated to be an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a 10-year ordering period from which Firm-Fixed-Price and/or Cost-Reimbursement-type task orders may be issued, with an estimated contract ceiling of approximately $8.3 billion over the ordering period. It is anticipated that task order performance may extend up to five years beyond the end of the ordering period.

The ORRCC procurement will support EM’s mission by performing environmental clean-up at the ORR, which includes the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP).

The ORRCC contractor will be responsible for cleanup and remedial actions at ETTP; cleanup of excess facilities at ORNL and Y-12; design, construction, and operation of the new onsite disposal facility, Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF); operational activities and surveillance and maintenance for multiple EM operational and non-operational facilities; and core functions for central and project services.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the ETTP contract awarded to URS/CH2M Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR), which has a period of performance through July 31, 2021. The UCOR contract includes two additional 6-month option periods that could extend through July 31, 2022, if exercised.

EM is pursuing a streamlined selection process under EM’s End-State Contracting Model (ESCM) for this procurement, which focuses on the most discriminating evaluation elements of key personnel, past performance, management approach, and cost to support a qualifications-based selection of the offeror team that represents the best value to the government.The streamlined ESCM also shifts focus on post-award partnering to determine the most appropriate requirements and technical approach to achieve the greatest amount of cleanup progress.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/orrcc/.