Governor Ivey Issues Statement Regarding the Study Group on Gambling Policy Report

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday issued the following statement:

“Earlier this year, I established the Study Group on Gambling Policy to thoroughly review and gather all the facts surrounding the seemingly endless debate on gambling in Alabama. They were tasked with providing detailed information to allow public officials and the people of our state to make the most informed decision possible, should we decide to pursue legislation to deal with this issue.

“I offer my sincerest thanks to Mayor Todd Strange and the members of the Study Group for their diligent work, especially for adapting when COVID-19 interrupted in-person meetings.

“After initial discussions with them regarding their report, I believe their research will be pivotal as gambling policies are being considered, debated and potentially voted on. As my team and I pour over the findings, I encourage the Legislature and the people of Alabama to do the same. The potential to act on gambling is an opportunity that cannot be accomplished solely by a governor or solely by the Legislature. It is incumbent on us to work together to provide the citizens of Alabama their opportunity to determine the future of gambling in Alabama.

“I continue to maintain the final say on gambling belongs to the people of our great state, and if and when I have a recommendation regarding a specific course of action, I will do so in full transparency to the people of Alabama, working hand-in-hand with the Alabama Legislature.”

###

Study Group on Gambling Report

Members of the Study Group on Gambling

Dr. Regina Benjamin

Young Boozer

Sheriff Sam Cochran

Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley

Governor Ivey Signs Executive Order 719 Forming Study Group for Gambling Policy

Photo Gallery: