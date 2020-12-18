Solatube® International Introduces the Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer System
Control the Power of the SunSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love filling the home with natural light, but want the ability to adjust the brightness? Solatube® International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights, is proud to introduce its Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer System.
The innovative and energy-efficient Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer allows users to adjust the amount of natural light in their space from bright to dark, and everything in between. Designed for maximum comfort and ease of use, the Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer includes a remote-controlled, solar-powered butterfly baffle system designed to open and close at the touch of a button.
“The Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer is magical. It allows me to have the exact amount of natural light I desire at any time of the day,” said J. Hedgecock, homeowner. “The solar component made it a great price and we didn’t have to cut out drywall to run any wires.”
Imagine being able to turn the family room from a natural-light-filled environment to a darkened space for TV and movie viewing. The Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer gives homeowners that kind of control over their living spaces. No wiring, electricians or batteries are needed for the installation of this system. As an added benefit, purchasing the eco-friendly Solar-Powered Daylight Dimmer makes a homeowner eligible for a 26% federal tax credit on the product and installation of the system.
“Our customers have requested a solar-powered option and now we have it. Once installed it costs nothing to operate, just like our other daylighting products,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “Having a dimmer model that is completely solar-powered is a great addition to our product offerings. Customers now have the option to take a nap or watch a movie in the dark with the convenience of our dimmer system.”
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube tubular skylight harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube (which bends up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed with no heat or cold transfer. No electric lights needed during the day.
Recently, Solatube tubular skylights were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution.
Today, more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output, such as the award-winning, high-output SkyVault Series. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
# # #
