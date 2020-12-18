Vigna Law Group: Vaginal Mesh Ethicon Multidistrict Litigation Update

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna discusses the evaluation of pudendal neuralgia cases from the MDL.

We are evaluating cases of confirmed pudendal neuralgia from the MDL that have been dismissed without prejudice who may have offers less than those who might suffer whiplash injuries..."” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Of the approximately 39,616 cases originally filed in or transferred to the Ethicon MDL, only a handful remain”… Honorable Judge Goodwin (Case 2:12-md-02327 Document 9192)

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, Certified Life Care Planner states, “We remain very selective regarding the cases we are taking past the MDL as well as the new injury cases we sign. Our clients must have symptoms of a neurological injury or a confirmed diagnosis of neurological injury in order for us to go forward. We know that future care for our clients can be $600,000 or more per decade. Our biggest goal is that they get better. The goal of a civil case is to help the client obtain the maximum compensation that the law allows. We are working to help our clients become financially stable and to carry on with their lives."

Dr. Vigna adds, “We are evaluating cases of confirmed pudendal neuralgia from the MDL that have been dismissed without prejudice who may have offers less than those who might suffer whiplash injuries in motor vehicle accidents.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications.

