GOLFTEC Vice President of Instruction & CEO Take Top Honors In Colorado PGA Awards

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Denver, CO) GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, announced a pair of high honors from the Colorado PGA Section; Vice President of Instruction, Nick Clearwater, named the 2020 Colorado PGA Teacher of the Year and CEO Joe Assell was awarded the prestigious Warren Smith Award.

The Colorado PGA Special Awards are presented each spring by a special committee including two or more Board of Directors. For 2020, this included Special Awards Committee Chair, Keith Stilwell, PGA, Co-Chairs, Andy Benson, PGA, and Bobby Quarantino, PGA, along with the 2019 Special Award Winners, all of whom were tasked with identifying the best of the best in Colorado for 2020.

Nick Clearwater, Vice President of Instruction for GOLFTEC, received the 2020 Colorado PGA Teacher of the Year award. Clearwater has been a speaker, presenter and instructor all over the world and has been awarded every honor offered to teachers by Golf Digest. The Golf Channel has shown over 300 videos he has scripted, been featured in and produced as well as another 300 he produced for other coaches. Clearwater also spearheads GOLFTEC’s free lesson program for aspiring PGA Professionals to help them pass their PAT with any of their 400 corporate coaches, his team or himself.

“To be named Teacher of the Year for Colorado is a huge honor,” said Clearwater. “Living in Colorado, working and teaching here, it means a lot to me to have the local Section recognize those efforts with this prestigious award. Helping people play better golf is at the heart of everything we do at GOLTEC, and drives not only myself, but all of our 700+ Coaches each and every day. I’m very grateful to be able to do what I do every day, and this just reinforces I am on the right path.”

Joe Assell, GOLFTEC CEO and Co-Founder, received the Warren Smith Award - the Colorado Section's lifetime achievement award. The Warren Smith Award is given to a PGA Professional for his/her outstanding contributions to the game and to the Section. Assell has served two, three-year terms on the Colorado PGA Board of Directors and has been on the Colorado PGA Finance Committee for over 15 years, giving back to the Section and the organization as a whole that means so much to him.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Warren Smith Award for 2020,” said Assell. “As a PGA Member, I get up every day and run a company providing great life and career opportunities for hundreds of other PGA Professionals. Warren Smith mentored so many at Cherry Hills, the same club where I started, and where the idea for GOLFTEC was born. To be able to follow in his footsteps, in my own way, and help the next generation of PGA Professionals and be recognized with an award bearing his name? That means everything to me.”

GOLFTEC is a leading employer of PGA Professionals in the world and offers Free Lessons for aspiring PGA Professionals to help them pass their PAT test. For more information, please visit golftec.com/pat.

(About GOLFTEC)

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

