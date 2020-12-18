GOLFTEC Coach Accomplishments: Doug Strawbridge & Carlos Sainz Jr.

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Denver, CO) GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, announced a high honor from the South Texas PGA Section; GOLFTEC Houston Regional Manager, Doug Strawbridge and GOLFTEC Upper Kirby Certified Personal Coach, Carlos Sainz Jr. Doug Strawbridge won the 2020 South Texas PGA Section-Eastern Chapter Harvey Penick Teacher of the Year award and Carlos Sainz Jr. won the 2020 South Texas PGA Section Omega Player of the Year award.

Doug Strawbridge, the Houston Regional Manager and Director of Instruction for GOLFTEC Upper Kirby in Houston, TX has been honored by the South Texas PGA Section-Eastern Chapter with the Harvey Penick Teacher of the Year award for 2020. Strawbridge has been teaching for 18 years and has taught over 30,000 lessons, and was also named to the Golf Digest’s Best in State List for top instructors in Texas.

Carlos Sainz Jr., a Certified Personal Coach with GOLFTEC Upper Kirby in Houston, TX has been honored by the South Texas PGA Section with the Omega Player of the Year award for 2020. Sainz has been with GOLFTEC since 2019 and prior to joining GOLFTEC, he has played professional golf on various tours including the PGA Tour. “We are very proud of Carlos,” said Doug Strawbridge. “He is a dedicated and passionate professional focused on helping people play better golf. This award recognizes that passion and is well deserved.” In 2020 Carlos won five South Texas PGA tournaments:

TPX Communications Championship

National Car Rental Assistant Championship

Spring Classic

Tradition Championship

Memorial Championship

Doug and Carlos both teach lessons at GOLFTEC Upper Kirby in Houston, TX, a 2,800 square feet Training Center with five teaching / practice bays along with a putting green, and the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2020 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

