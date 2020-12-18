Frank and Kristina De-Levi Are Featured in Exclusive Online Interview
Husband and wife team, Frank and Kristina De-Levi were recently spotlighted in an exclusive online interview with Thrive Global.DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina De-Levi, the President and CEO of HomeAssist Home Health Services, and her husband Frank De-Levi were recently featured in an exclusive online interview with Thrive Global - an American company that encourages individuals to build productive habits through inspirational storytelling.
Throughout the interview, Frank and Kristina highlight the most rewarding aspects of their job, stating that there is no better feeling than to see firsthand the positive long-term effects of their services. HomeAssist is an medical home agency that provides a wide range of professional services including visits from nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, dieticians, and medical social workers.
"I really like that we get to advocate for elderly homebound patients that are in need by providing medical and social services" claims Frank. "If a patient requires nursing services or a therapist or any kind of in-home medical care, it’s emotionally rewarding to hear feedback from them telling us that we helped make their lives better and helped get them back on their feet."
Frank and Kristina both take pride in their work and are grateful to be in the position to help individuals in need. However, the job is not without its challenges and they provide insight into how they maintain a positive work-life balance, attributing much of their success to their hired team of professionals.
"We believe in positive reinforcement." states Kristina. "We give a lot of positive feedback when it’s due. We have a great team and we like to make them feel as valuable as possible because the clinicians are the face of our company."
With deep compassion for elderly patients who require additional care, Frank and Kristina De-Levi continue to put their patients first and look forward to the year ahead.
About HomeAssist Home Health Services
HomeAssist Home Health Services is a medical agency based out of Daly City, California, specializing in an extensive range of skilled services including, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. The professionals at HomeAssist help elderly patients maintain a sense of independence while coordinating with physicians and healthcare providers to ensure a successful outcome.
For more information on HomeAssist Home Health Services, please visit their official site here.
