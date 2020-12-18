Kristina De-Levi Is Featured in Exclusive Ideamensch Interview
Kristina De-Levi, the President and CEO of HomeAssist Home Health Services recently sat down with Ideamensch to discuss her career trajectory.DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina De-Levi was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Ideamensch - an online platform for entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in their respective industries. Having immigrated to the United States from the Ukraine, Kristina has experienced extensive success in the home healthcare sector.
In the interview Kristina takes the time to outline what first inspired her to pursue a career in the industry. After becoming the primary caregiver to her grandparents, she took comfort knowing that they could receive top quality care without daily hospital visits.
"Due to their conditions, home health nurses were often present. I was so grateful that a service was there so my sick grandparents could receive care in the comfort of their own home" states Kristina.
Recognizing the benefits of at-home health services, Kristina was motivated to start her own business HomeAssist Home Health Services, where elderly patients could have access to the resources, they needed without having to leave their personal space.
As a thriving business professional, Kristina also discusses what makes her productive as an entrepreneur claiming that confidence and persistence are fundamental to success.
"Do not take no for an answer. Never let anyone tell you that you will not be able to get something done" states Kristina. "My strategy has been to take initiative and to always be persistent and present."
Ultimately, Kristina strongly believes that any goal can be reached through hard work and dedication. As a working professional, she is able to raise a family while ensuring her clients receive the best at-home care.
Those interested in reading the full interview can do so on the official Ideamensch site.
About Kristina De Levi
Kristina De-Levi is the President and CEO of HomeAssist Home Health Services. Founded in 2017, the agency specializes in a wide range of skilled services including, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. As a highly compassionate individual, Kristina takes pride in her work and providing individuals with the resources they require to make a full recovery.
Kristina holds an associate degree in liberal arts and is currently working on obtaining a bachelor's degree in medical administration.
Kristina De-Levi
HomeAssist Home Health Services
