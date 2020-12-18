SWORD Health and BridgeHealth Partner to Provide High Quality Musculoskeletal Care to Surgery Candidates

The partnership will both prevent unnecessary procedures and provide a continuum of excellent care before and after surgery.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SWORD Health is partnering with BridgeHealth, a company that provides surgical advocacy, guidance, and Centers of Excellence (COE) programs to employees at large, self-insured companies. BridgeHealth improves employers’ access to medical COEs, so their members can get the highest quality surgical care for their condition regardless of insurance limitations and without excessive financial burdens.

"Partnerships like this one are fundamental to a stronger healthcare ecosystem,” said Virgilio Bento, SWORD Health CEO. “Bridge Health makes high quality surgical care accessible and affordable, making it a natural fit with SWORD Health’s virtual musculoskeletal care programs. Together, we can build a high quality musculoskeletal care pathway for everyone, independent of where they are in their recovery journey."

Physical therapy is the most effective solution for most musculoskeletal issues, but patients are often either unaware of noninvasive treatment methods or have limited access to physical therapy due to cost, inconvenience or other constraints. The partnership between SWORD Health and BridgeHealth offers surgical candidates the highest quality end-to-end care. BridgeHealth members can access SWORD Health’s virtual physical therapy programs as a preventative measure before they choose to elect surgery. They also have access to clinical-grade prehabilitation programs to help prepare them for surgery, as well as post-surgical rehabilitation programs to speed up their recovery.

“A quality physical therapy program can both eliminate unnecessary surgeries and significantly improve surgical outcomes,” said Jamie Hall, President and CEO of BridgeHealth. “This partnership offers members an in-home, clinical-grade physical therapy program that improves completion rates and outcomes, improving the likelihood of success at every stage of their surgical journey.”

SWORD Health is the only virtual physical therapy platform that combines expert physical therapists and motion sensors to deliver treatment to its members, as well as the only solution that is clinically proven to outperform traditional physical therapy. In clinical trials, the company’s post-surgical and other rehabilitation programs were found to be 30 percent more effective, with higher retention rates (54 percent more) than in-person therapy. While the company’s goal is to help eliminate unnecessary surgeries through their high quality musculoskeletal care model, there will always be members who need surgery. The company’s partnership with BridgeHealth enables the very best outcomes for those members before and after their surgery.

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company’s clinical-grade virtual therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with FDA-listed wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care, physical therapy. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S, Europe and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone.

About BridgeHealth

BridgeHealth (www.bridgehealth.com) is a provider of value-based healthcare services that guide members to surgical Centers of Excellence nationwide. Its bundled rates allow self-insured group health plans to improve the quality and outcomes of surgery while reducing costs from 30% to 50% on average per procedure. Members are supported through concierge-level care coordination, eliminating the stress of planning and preparing for surgery. Our top-level member experience is evident in our consistent 90+ Net Promoter Scores.

