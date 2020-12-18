North Carolina’s November Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate was 6.2 percent, remaining unchanged from October’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 6.7 percent.

North Carolina’s November 2020 unemployment rate increased 2.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 28,320 over the month to 4,656,817 and decreased 261,796 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 2,650 over the month to 308,905 and increased 123,267 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 16,500 to 4,370,500 in November. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 8,000; Construction, 3,200; Education & Health Services, 2,100; Manufacturing, 1,200; Professional & Business Services, 1,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,000; Information, 300; Government, 200; and Mining & Logging, 100. The only major industry experiencing a decrease was Financial Activities, 600. Other Services employment remained unchanged.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since November 2019

Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 N.C. 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.9 12.8 7.5 8.5 6.5 7.2 6.2 6.2 U.S. 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4 7.9 6.9 6.7

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since November 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 222,300 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 191,600 and Government decreasing by 30,700. The only major industry experiencing an over-the-year increase was Financial Activities, 1,500. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 100,000; Manufacturing, 35,900; Education & Health Services, 34,600; Government, 30,700; Construction, 6,100; Information, 4,800; Professional & Business Services, 4,700; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 3,600; Other Services, 3,300; and Mining & Logging, 100.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 when the county unemployment rates for November 2020 will be released.