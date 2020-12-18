DOE Update on Cyber Incident Related to Solar Winds Compromise

“The Department of Energy is responding to a cyber incident related to the Solar Winds compromise in coordination with our federal and industry partners. The investigation is ongoing and the response to this incident is happening in real time. At this point, the investigation has found that the malware has been isolated to business networks only, and has not impacted the mission essential national security functions of the Department, including the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). When DOE identified vulnerable software, immediate action was taken to mitigate the risk, and all software identified as being vulnerable to this attack was disconnected from the DOE network.” –Shaylyn Hynes, DOE Spokeswoman

Additional background: As part of its ongoing response, DOE has been in constant communication with our industry partners, including the leadership of the energy sector Subsector Coordinating Councils, and is also in regular contact with the Electricity, Oil & Natural Gas (ONG), and Downstream Natural Gas (DNG) Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISAC).

###

