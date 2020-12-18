Syneos Health Acquires Illingworth Research Group, a Leading Provider of Clinical Research Home Health Services

Acquisition Enhances Company’s Decentralized Solutions Offering by Strengthening Patient Focus

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of Illingworth Research Group™, a leading provider of clinical research home health services. With healthcare already becoming more local, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for in-home clinical trial services which have realized increasing demand in recent years.

A pioneer in the clinical trial home health space, Illingworth Research provides in-home and on-site research nursing services for clinical trials in more than 46 countries for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. This includes mobile research nurse services which eliminate wasted travel time and allow patients to remain at home during challenging circumstances. With experience across Phase I–IV studies and a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, rare disease and pediatrics, the Company also provides complementary patient-focused CRO services aimed at reducing patient and site burden.



The acquisition adds new scale and capabilities to Syneos Health’s decentralized clinical trial solutions. Syneos Health’s Decentralized Solutions strategy seeks to bring flexibility to each customers’ study, fueled by data, people, process and technology. Syneos Health taps its Dynamic Assembly® network – an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators – to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements. By bringing together the right elements for each study, the Company is able to provide a site- and patient-focused approach, with the goal of allowing sponsors to realize efficiencies in patient recruitment, engagement, improved access and patient diversity.

“The patient-focused solutions provided by Illingworth Research have never been more relevant as healthcare continues to move closer to the patient. COVID-19 has accelerated this need, benefiting patients who can continue to participate in trials from their homes and sponsors seeking new options built to boost enrollment rates,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “Importantly, these solutions also help deliver on our commitment to increase diversity in clinical trials, accessing remote-based patients who traditionally would not have participated because of difficulty accessing research sites. I am pleased to welcome Illingworth Research to the Syneos Health family as we continue to enhance the way our decentralized trials are designed and delivered.”

“Joining Syneos Health offers significant opportunities to utilize our in-home clinical research expertise at greater scale, with the goal of enabling more patients to participate in trials,” said John Illingworth, Chairman and Founder, Illingworth Research Group. “Illingworth Research and Syneos Health share complementary therapeutic expertise and cultural philosophies, and we plan to capitalize on our combined teams’ insights and technologies to speed innovation. We look forward to realizing the benefits of this combination for both patients and our employees.”

Illingworth Research Group will maintain its brand, operating as a distinct Syneos Health Business Unit.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together, we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

About Illingworth Research Group

Illingworth Research Group™, a Syneos Health® company, is a leading provider of clinical research home health services, providing highly trained, qualified and experienced research nurses to the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Building on our long-standing home health experience, we also provide complimentary patient-focused CRO services. Illingworth Research Group – named the Scrip Award Best CRO (Specialist Provider) for 2020 – operates in more than 46 countries, delivering the highest standards of clinical care and regulatory adherence across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. To learn more about our unique approach to clinical trial delivery visit illingworthresearch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the benefits of our acquisition of Illingworth Research Group, the closing of our acquisition of Illingworth Research Group, and our foundation for growth. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: risks associated with acquired businesses, such as Illingworth Research Group, including the ability to integrate acquired operations, products, and technologies in our business; risks associated with the Company's acquisition strategy; failure to realize the full value of goodwill and intangible assets; restructuring risk; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as updated by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the Company's website at investor.syneoshealth.com. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Ronnie Speight

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 919 745 2745

Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

Press/Media:

Danielle DeForge

Vice President, External Communications

+1 202 210 5992

danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com