GlobalSCAPE Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalSCAPE, a HelpSystems company, announced today it has successfully completed the SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) audit assessment for its cloud-managed file transfer (MFT) solution, EFT Arcus.



As part of HelpSystems’ security and automation portfolio, GlobalSCAPE is a worldwide leader in the secure movement, automation, and integration of data both in and out of the cloud.

“The successful attestation of this SOC 2 audit solidifies our commitment to the security of file transfer solutions. It also provides an additional layer of confidence to our customers that HelpSystems’ managed file transfer solutions embrace industry-recognized frameworks to address their needs,” said Chris Reffkin, Chief Information Security Officer, HelpSystems.

SOC 2 certification is an attestation standard defined by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants).

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, A HelpSystems Company, is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of data seamlessly in, around and outside organizations, between people and places, in and out of the cloud. Founded in 1996, GlobalSCAPE’s data exchange and integration software and cloud services are trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, including global enterprises, governments, and small and medium enterprises.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com