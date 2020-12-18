Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to be Added to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that CIBC will add the Company to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index (NACEX) as part of this year’s rebalance. The change will become effective following the close of business on Friday, December 18th.



“We are very pleased that IEA has been added to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “IEA’s addition to this important index is a true testament to our company’s commitment toward delivering effective renewable energy solutions to each of our clients. We look forward to the many opportunities ahead of us in the wind and solar markets where IEA’s efforts can significantly reduce our clients’ carbon footprints. As we continue to focus on improving shareholder value, we welcome inclusion in the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index.”

The CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index is an adjusted market cap-weighted index designed to provide exposure to a diverse set of U.S. and Canadian companies involved in the clean energy sector, including renewable and clean technologies.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

