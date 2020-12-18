Alabama State University Adopts Full Draganfly COVID-19 Safety Protocol Part of the National Safely Opening Schools Program

/EIN News/ -- Integrated Solution Helps Protect Students, Staff and

Faculty with a Complete Safety Protocol Solution

Montgomery, Alabama., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Alabama State University has adopted the full Draganfly COVID-19 safety protocol as part of the Safely Opening Schools System which provides an integrated health and screening protocol to be used campus-wide to screen, detect, assess protect and continuously action against the potential threat of infectious disease including COVID-19.

The Safely Opening Schools System was designed by a consortium of companies, which includes Coldchain Technology Services (Testing), Hueman (Nurse Staffing), Health Hero (Preventative), Varigard (Sanitizing) and Draganfly (Screening and Pathogen Spraying). Together a blueprint was developed to what was required to open schools and the companies recognized that ‎the best way to safely open schools was through an integrated solution‎.

Integrating best in class technology that protects students, faculty and staff while providing real time data as to the overall health of the school system provides schools with tools and data to immediately take informed safety policy actions.

The program provides a complete solution of benefits which includes:

Helps prevent possible infection from entering student population

Provides data for status of infectious conditions

Informs to the effective of the safety policies

Use of advanced sanitizers proven to prevent the spread of existing pathogens

“The Safely Opening Schools System was created to be a proactive solution to provide equitable care across the state,” said Kristine McClary, school nurse and legislative committee chair of the Alabama Association of School Nurses. “Our schools need help re-opening in an organized, safe and effective manner. We are confident this solution will provide that.”

Alabama State University adopted the Safely Opening Schools complete solution. Students, staff and faculty get screened on campus by the Draganfly Smart Vital unit which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature, and with voluntary consent heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. In addition, Alabama State University is integrating the Draganfly Varigard spraying program to disinfect all stadiums. The Varigard spray is the only sanitizer that can provide a 24-hour sequestration and kill efficacy against pathogens including COVID-19 in a single application.

If the platform detects an elevated reading, the individual will be sent to the assessment and testing nurse. COVID-19 testing is provided by Coldchain Technology Services. Coldchain provides positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. COVID-19 testing will be by consent only and administered by a nursing professional. Those that choose not to take the test will be referred to a nearby testing facility and sent home. Nursing staff will be provided by Hueman people solutions. In parallel Health Hero, which has been instrumental in growing the school-located vaccination program will continue to lobby preventative measures for all schools.

Varigard provides a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that provides up to 24-hour of pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy. The product is to be applied across multiple modalities including hand sanitization and facility fogging and spraying via manual and drone applications.

“The trust that Alabama State University has placed in Draganfly in the past six months to help make their vision of creating a safe campus for their students, faculty and staff a reality is inspiring. We are so honored to have been brought in to be part of their efforts in addition to being part of the amazing consortium of experts to help detect, prevent and educate against COVID-19,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About Health Hero

The Health Hero program was developed with the sole focus on delivering safe, efficient immunization programs for schools to raise vaccination rates and lower student absenteeism. We manage the process from end-to-end and provide our services at no cost to schools and families. Health Hero provides clinics for required immunizations and boosters such as Influenza, TDaP, Meningococcal, and HPV to ensure students are in compliance and not kept out of school.

The Health Hero program has immunized over 1,000,000 students, teachers and staff. Our clinics are administered by state licensed nurses and overseen by Board Certified Doctors with many years of experience practicing Family or Pediatric medicine. We vaccinate all parent consented and eligible children on a voluntary basis, regardless of their insurance coverage.

About Hueman

Hueman is an industry leader in staffing for 20+ years, specializing in recruiting top quality healthcare providers. We know it’s more important than ever to have the right approach to finding and placing the right people. We call it the Hueman approach. Our focus will be creating a nurse staffing solution to best serve your students, their families and the needs of the schools. Now, you can focus on doing what you do best, educating your students!

About Varigard

Varigard is an Alabama based company that specializes in preventing the spread of pathogens using their patented bio-based organic sanitizers. Both their hand sanitizing gel and surface spray have been independently verified to sequester pathogens for extended periods of time thus preventing the pathogens ability to spread. Varigard’s sanitizers have been proven to sequester and kill COVID-19, STAPH, MRSA, E Coli, and PNEUMONIA for a minimum of 2+ hours on skin and 24 hours on surfaces. Varigard represents a new age of safe germ defense that teachers, students, and parents have been looking for.

About Coldchain

Coldchain Technology Services is the leader in time and temperature sensitive medical material management integrating proven systems with the documentation fundamental to accreditation and effective Quality Control Systems. Our remote monitoring system, pre-qualified thermal shippers, inventory control, fulfillment, and QAQC solutions ensure the Integrity and Security of our client’s product.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements