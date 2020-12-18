VDart to donate around 300 backpacks with winter kits to the homeless in Detroit on Saturday, December 19.

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About 300 backpacks with much-needed winter supplies will be distributed to homeless people in the Detroit area at the TCF Center on Saturday morning, thanks to a partnership between VDart, a global technology services company, and PBJ Outreach, a local nonprofit that focuses on feeding and clothing poor and marginalized people in Metro Detroit.



Each winter kit includes a backpack with an emergency thermal blanket, a pair of thermal socks, gloves, hat and scarf. PBJ works with volunteers and equips them to obtain, prepare and distribute food and clothing on Saturday mornings while creating an awareness of our obligation to serve others.

“It is amazing what this organization does every Saturday morning,” said Mohamed Peeran, Managing Director at VDart. Peeran noted that he and his daughter, a high school senior, have been volunteering with PBJ at least once a year for the past three years. “Volunteering for this organization was a humbling experience for a great cause,” Peeran added. “I would encourage everyone to check it out at https://pbjoutreach.org and volunteer at least once — and to donate whatever you can.”

VDart, which partners with companies in the auto industry, empowers its people to make change, providing them with the opportunity, time and resources to give back to the communities where they live and work, Peeran said. In 2019, VDart held over 30 social responsibility events globally, earning the 2019 NMSDC Award for Diversity from the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

“I joined VDart in July of this year,” Peeran said. “We are currently hiring and will be growing here in the Motor City. I thought it would be great to start off with giving back to the community first. So, my daughter and I came up with the plan of donating to the homeless. I discussed it with the management team and received overwhelming support. The company matched 100% of the employee donations. We sourced the kits and put them together over several nights. It’s been a rewarding experience.”

About VDart

VDart (www.vdart.com) is a high-growth, global digital solutions, product development and professional services firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with a presence in Canada, Mexico, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia and India. VDart specializes in providing solutions to solve complex business problems in the automotive/mobility and financial services industries using artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, internet of things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) and cloud technologies combined with our products and highly talented people.

The VDart team has developed cutting-edge mobility and vehicle telematics application solutions for clients including global auto manufacturers. Their expertise includes connected vehicle platforms and advanced mobility; development of vehicle to grid (VGI); driver behavior analysis using big data and AI; vehicle health and dashboards; infotainment and safety monitoring; secured over-the-air updates (OTA); mobile application development; HMI/UI design & development; fleet management; and digital keys.

For more information about VDart, visit http://www.vdart.com, or contact Avishek Ganguly at Avishek.g@vdartdigital.com or (678) 685-8650