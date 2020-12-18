Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the company will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.
|January 11, 2021
|Lumos Pharma Presentation
|A webcast of Lumos Pharma’s presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00AM ET, Monday, January 11, 2021, through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal and on Lumos Pharma’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section. The webcast will be available on Lumos Pharma’s website for 30 days.
No one-on-one meetings will be held at the presentation - only H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Investors are invited to contact Lumos Pharma Investor Relations directly to schedule one-on-one meetings with management.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.
