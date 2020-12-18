Adam Slatniske Proud to Volunteer at Local Senior Living Facility
Dedicated public servant Adam Slatniske provides a closer look at his volunteer work at Copper Ridge retirement community.NEW WINDSOR, MARYLAND, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copper Ridge is a retirement community and senior living facility in the Carroll County town of Sykesville, Maryland. Local man Adam Slatniske generously volunteered a significant portion of his free time to the establishment while completing his college studies in the area. A dedicated public servant and now a qualified dentist, Slatniske takes a proud look back on his time spent at Copper Ridge and as a volunteer committed to a number of other similarly important local initiatives and good causes.
"Copper Ridge in Sykesville, Maryland, specializes in care for dementia patients," explains Adam Slatniske, speaking from his home in Carroll County, "with a particular focus on activities appropriate for seniors with Alzheimer's disease, developed to help keep them active and engaged."
Adam Slatniske first volunteered at Sykesville-based Copper Ridge while studying at Chestertown's Washington College, around an hour away from the celebrated retirement community and senior living facility.
Praised for its excellent care for residents affected by mild to severe dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Copper Ridge's staff are widely credited for their diligent and supportive approach. Routinely going to great lengths to ensure the comfort of those they care for, they do so thanks in no small part to the added help of selfless volunteers such as Adam Slatniske.
Born and raised in the area, Adam Slatniske—then an honor student and the captain of his football and lacrosse teams—attended South Carroll High School before later heading to Washington College. Slatniske graduated from the acclaimed Kent County college with a bachelor's degree in biology and a minor in chemistry.
Further to volunteering at Copper Ridge, Adam Slatniske has also demonstrated his commitment to community service as a Neighbor Ride program volunteer.
A nonprofit organization based in Columbia, Maryland, Neighbor Ride's trusted transportation program connects Howard County seniors to the people and things that matter the most. "Neighbor Ride provides Howard County seniors with transport to medical appointments, faith activities, social outings, and more," explains former volunteer Slatniske.
Elsewhere, Adam Slatniske has further flexed his volunteering muscle by shoveling snow at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, he fondly recalls, during bad weather. "As a student, myself and fellow volunteers did so to ensure that the hospital's crucial emergency medical services could operate as safely and effectively as possible," adds Adam.
Having now graduated from Nova Southeastern Dental School in South Florida, qualified dentist Adam Slatniske is proud to employ his expertise within the field to place a focus on providing treatment to the mentally and physically disabled. Slatniske is similarly proud, he says, to also offer pro bono dental work to the HIV/AIDS and low-income communities.
Outside of his professional and charitable endeavors, Adam Slatniske enjoys spending time with his close friends and family, fishing, hiking, boating, and woodworking. Still passionate about community service and volunteering, Adam Slatniske currently resides in New Windsor, Maryland.
