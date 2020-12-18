Global Fast Casual Restaurant Market to Garner $209.1 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Casual

The market across Asia-Pacific to register the highest CAGR of 13.7%. However the market across North America to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fast casual restaurant market is projected to garner $209.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of value chain, market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.Request Free Sample Report Now :Shankar Bhandalkar, a Team Lead-Research, Food & Beverage at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in popularity of fast casual restaurants and low entry barriers and high profits drive the growth of the global fast casual restaurant market. However, high initial cost compared to quick-service restaurants hampers the market growth. On the contrary, early adoption of technologies and hygienic cooking environment are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future”.The global fast casual restaurant market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2027.The global fast casual restaurant market is segmented on the basis of type and mode of operation. Based on type, the market is classified into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, Asian/Latin American food, chicken, and others. The pizza/pasta segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2027. On the other hand, the burger/sandwich segment is estimated to hold the highest share during the forecast period.Request Free Sample Report Now : https://fb.watch/2r3sKGMtah/ Based on nature, the market is classified into franchised and standalone. On the basis of mode of operation, the market is classified into dine-in and takeaway. The takeaway segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the dine-in segment is estimated to register the largest share during the forecast period.The global fast casual restaurant market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Chipotle Mexican Grill, EXKi SA, Panda Restaurant Group, Five Guys Holdings, Inc. (Five guys burger and fries), Zaxby's corporate, Tortilla Mexican Grill, Roark Capital Group (Wingstop), Famous Brands (Gourmet Burger Kitchen), and Firehouse Subs.Request Free Sample Report Now :

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research