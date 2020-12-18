QuoteMedia Powers StockMarket.com

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced the deployment of its market data content solutions, including the QMod™ suite of market data products, for StockMarket.com.



QMod™ is QuoteMedia’s next generation of JSON powered HTML5 market data widgets that quickly and seamlessly integrate financial market data content into mobile ready websites or portals.

StockMarket.com is a global financial markets platform that strives to educate, inform, engage & empower people to take control of their current & future financial lives, so they can profit within the stock market today. It offers access to free stock quotes, stock charts, breaking stock news, top market stories, free stock analyst ratings, SEC filings, stock price history, corporate events, public company financials and so much more. Stock Market (StockMarket.com) is a true disrupter, vastly improving the way people consume financial market data.

“QuoteMedia is truly able to offer us the data and news that we need in a manner that perfectly matches our business model and requirements. The QuoteMedia team provides unbelievable service and support as we continue to develop and grow our relationship moving forward,” said Adam Heimann, president of Midam Ventures LLC, which owns and operates the StockMarket.com website. “The fact that the QMod widgets are designed to be responsive - automatically optimizing the display depending on the specific device a visitor uses to access the site – is a huge benefit for us, as so much of our audience views our website on mobile phones, laptops and tablets. It was also a major benefit to us that QuoteMedia could integrate our own proprietary content into their web solutions for distribution not just on the StockMarket.com site, but across their syndication base.”

“We are very pleased to be providing all of the market data content at StockMarket.com,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “The site is a powerful new platform that offers investors the information and resources they need to achieve success. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Midam Ventures, as they continue to expand their role in the financial marketplace.”

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

